El Hippo Price (HIPP)
The live price of El Hippo (HIPP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 113.46K USD. HIPP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key El Hippo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- El Hippo price change within the day is +14.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 737.58T USD
During today, the price change of El Hippo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of El Hippo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of El Hippo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of El Hippo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+14.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+287.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+260.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of El Hippo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+14.55%
+49.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is El Hippo? El Hippo is a meme token that becomes scarcer over time. This is modeled after coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is designed to encourage price growth! Project team will burn tokens over time constantly reduce the amount of the total supply. What are HIPP token utilities? HIPP will be used to incentivize exchange listings, fund relationships with big-name influencers, and pay for other marketing campaign activities like bounty programs, press releases, public events, and partnerships. El Hippo is a long-term project, and we’re dedicated to putting our tokens back into the community to foster real growth over time. El Hippo is making big moves, and we’re here to stay! Project is not short-sighted like some of the other meme coins out there. By using the token to fund the growth of the project including listings, development, and partnerships, and by burning tokens as time goes on to reward community loyalty, project team thinks El Hippo could be one of the biggest meme coins in crypto. As explained in our Rewards section, the token is connected to the minting of project NFTs which will play a major role in driving project growth.
