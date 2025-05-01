Electronic Gulden Price (EFL)
The live price of Electronic Gulden (EFL) today is 0.151479 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.18M USD. EFL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Electronic Gulden Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Electronic Gulden price change within the day is +31.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EFL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EFL price information.
During today, the price change of Electronic Gulden to USD was $ +0.03616307.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Electronic Gulden to USD was $ +0.0047003933.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Electronic Gulden to USD was $ -0.0279476179.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Electronic Gulden to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03616307
|+31.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0047003933
|+3.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0279476179
|-18.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Electronic Gulden: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+23.72%
+31.36%
+33.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The primary goal of e-Gulden is to position it as a solid and valuable currency in The Netherlands. The way to get there is to first educated the Dutch people to accepting the idea of cryptocurrency as money first, have them then invest a few euros in e-Gulden and by the time tens of thousands have done so, finally get merchants aboard. There is a pre-mine of 50% of the total amount of e-Gulden.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EFL to VND
₫3,986.169885
|1 EFL to AUD
A$0.23479245
|1 EFL to GBP
￡0.11360925
|1 EFL to EUR
€0.13330152
|1 EFL to USD
$0.151479
|1 EFL to MYR
RM0.65287449
|1 EFL to TRY
₺5.83497108
|1 EFL to JPY
¥21.66452658
|1 EFL to RUB
₽12.42279279
|1 EFL to INR
₹12.80754945
|1 EFL to IDR
Rp2,524.64899014
|1 EFL to KRW
₩215.7818355
|1 EFL to PHP
₱8.44798383
|1 EFL to EGP
￡E.7.70119236
|1 EFL to BRL
R$0.85888593
|1 EFL to CAD
C$0.20752623
|1 EFL to BDT
৳18.40924287
|1 EFL to NGN
₦242.75418624
|1 EFL to UAH
₴6.28789329
|1 EFL to VES
Bs13.027194
|1 EFL to PKR
Rs42.58529127
|1 EFL to KZT
₸77.36335488
|1 EFL to THB
฿5.06242818
|1 EFL to TWD
NT$4.85338716
|1 EFL to AED
د.إ0.55592793
|1 EFL to CHF
Fr0.12421278
|1 EFL to HKD
HK$1.17396225
|1 EFL to MAD
.د.م1.40269554
|1 EFL to MXN
$2.9689884