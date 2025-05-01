Elixir Staked deUSD Price (SDEUSD)
The live price of Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) today is 1.036 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.27M USD. SDEUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Elixir Staked deUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Elixir Staked deUSD price change within the day is -0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 116.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SDEUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SDEUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ -0.00222247129029.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ +0.0023505804.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ +0.0065466912.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elixir Staked deUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00222247129029
|-0.21%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0023505804
|+0.23%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0065466912
|+0.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Elixir Staked deUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.21%
-0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sdeUSD is the staked version of deUSD - a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar powered by Elixir. Through Elixir’s native integrations with RWA issuers, deUSD serves as the default currency for BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, Apollo, and others to enter DeFi. sdeUSD will also be used as the preferred collateral within Elixir's ecosystem, with most Elixir-powered exchanges natively accepting it as yield-bearing collateral.
|1 SDEUSD to VND
₫27,262.34
|1 SDEUSD to AUD
A$1.6058
|1 SDEUSD to GBP
￡0.777
|1 SDEUSD to EUR
€0.91168
|1 SDEUSD to USD
$1.036
|1 SDEUSD to MYR
RM4.46516
|1 SDEUSD to TRY
₺39.90672
|1 SDEUSD to JPY
¥148.16872
|1 SDEUSD to RUB
₽84.96236
|1 SDEUSD to INR
₹87.5938
|1 SDEUSD to IDR
Rp17,266.65976
|1 SDEUSD to KRW
₩1,475.782
|1 SDEUSD to PHP
₱57.77772
|1 SDEUSD to EGP
￡E.52.65988
|1 SDEUSD to BRL
R$5.87412
|1 SDEUSD to CAD
C$1.41932
|1 SDEUSD to BDT
৳125.90508
|1 SDEUSD to NGN
₦1,660.25216
|1 SDEUSD to UAH
₴43.00436
|1 SDEUSD to VES
Bs89.096
|1 SDEUSD to PKR
Rs291.25068
|1 SDEUSD to KZT
₸529.10592
|1 SDEUSD to THB
฿34.63348
|1 SDEUSD to TWD
NT$33.19344
|1 SDEUSD to AED
د.إ3.80212
|1 SDEUSD to CHF
Fr0.84952
|1 SDEUSD to HKD
HK$8.029
|1 SDEUSD to MAD
.د.م9.59336
|1 SDEUSD to MXN
$20.3056