EminGunSirer Price (EGS)
The live price of EminGunSirer (EGS) today is 0.079164 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.92K USD. EGS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EminGunSirer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EminGunSirer price change within the day is +3.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.16K USD
Get real-time price updates of the EGS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EGS price information.
During today, the price change of EminGunSirer to USD was $ +0.00252737.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EminGunSirer to USD was $ +0.0154675214.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EminGunSirer to USD was $ -0.0055490955.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EminGunSirer to USD was $ -0.14578661511584535.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00252737
|+3.30%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0154675214
|+19.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055490955
|-7.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.14578661511584535
|-64.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of EminGunSirer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+3.30%
+26.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$EGS is the superior meme coin on avalanche named after the legendary Emin Gun Sirer.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EGS to VND
₫2,083.20066
|1 EGS to AUD
A$0.12349584
|1 EGS to GBP
￡0.059373
|1 EGS to EUR
€0.06966432
|1 EGS to USD
$0.079164
|1 EGS to MYR
RM0.34119684
|1 EGS to TRY
₺3.04464744
|1 EGS to JPY
¥11.42811504
|1 EGS to RUB
₽6.50094768
|1 EGS to INR
₹6.70044096
|1 EGS to IDR
Rp1,319.39947224
|1 EGS to KRW
₩112.92982092
|1 EGS to PHP
₱4.42289268
|1 EGS to EGP
￡E.4.03023924
|1 EGS to BRL
R$0.44885988
|1 EGS to CAD
C$0.10924632
|1 EGS to BDT
৳9.62080092
|1 EGS to NGN
₦127.27275444
|1 EGS to UAH
₴3.28609764
|1 EGS to VES
Bs6.808104
|1 EGS to PKR
Rs22.25537532
|1 EGS to KZT
₸40.43063808
|1 EGS to THB
฿2.65436892
|1 EGS to TWD
NT$2.54195604
|1 EGS to AED
د.إ0.29053188
|1 EGS to CHF
Fr0.06491448
|1 EGS to HKD
HK$0.613521
|1 EGS to MAD
.د.م0.73305864
|1 EGS to MXN
$1.55636424