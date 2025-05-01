End Wokeness is a community-driven cryptocurrency project that emphasizes social awareness. The community’s native token, $WOKE, is built on the Solana blockchain using the SPL standard. The project aims to establish a transparent ecosystem among token holders. The opinions and participation of the community play a key role in shaping the future of End Wokeness. The project features a memetic theme, using humor and critique to create social awareness. This theme enables the community to build a unique cultural movement through social media and digital platforms. The $WOKE token has a maximum supply of 985,999,998 and a total supply of 970,840,644.84 all of which are in circulation.

