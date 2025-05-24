Eris Staked Kuji Price (AMPKUJI)
The live price of Eris Staked Kuji (AMPKUJI) today is 0.559246 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMPKUJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eris Staked Kuji Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 116.04 USD
- Eris Staked Kuji price change within the day is -8.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AMPKUJI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AMPKUJI price information.
During today, the price change of Eris Staked Kuji to USD was $ -0.0527263187819062.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eris Staked Kuji to USD was $ +0.6628357517.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eris Staked Kuji to USD was $ +0.3901026065.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eris Staked Kuji to USD was $ +0.1863995472526232.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0527263187819062
|-8.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.6628357517
|+118.52%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3901026065
|+69.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1863995472526232
|+49.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Eris Staked Kuji: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-8.61%
+33.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ERIS is a Liquid Staking and Slow-burn Arbitrage Protocol based in the Cosmos Ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Eris contains no platform token and by holding amp staking derivatives, you receive part of the performance fees collected by Eris Protocol on the corresponding blockchain. History of your project. Eris Protocol was originally created in 2022 on the Terra blockchain with ampLUNA as its first LSD coin. It now boasts multiple LSDs across various chains within Cosmos. What’s next for your project? We intend to continue launching LSD coins while also expanding the utility and composability of the current selection. What can your token be used for? ampKUJI is a liquid staked version of KUJI and allows users to receive staking yield while also keeping their KUJI token liquid and available for utility.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AMPKUJI to VND
₫14,339.626686
|1 AMPKUJI to AUD
A$0.85564638
|1 AMPKUJI to GBP
￡0.40824958
|1 AMPKUJI to EUR
€0.48654402
|1 AMPKUJI to USD
$0.559246
|1 AMPKUJI to MYR
RM2.36561058
|1 AMPKUJI to TRY
₺21.76026186
|1 AMPKUJI to JPY
¥79.70933238
|1 AMPKUJI to RUB
₽44.460057
|1 AMPKUJI to INR
₹47.58064968
|1 AMPKUJI to IDR
Rp9,020.09551138
|1 AMPKUJI to KRW
₩763.99714552
|1 AMPKUJI to PHP
₱30.95985856
|1 AMPKUJI to EGP
￡E.27.9063754
|1 AMPKUJI to BRL
R$3.1597399
|1 AMPKUJI to CAD
C$0.76616702
|1 AMPKUJI to BDT
৳68.13853264
|1 AMPKUJI to NGN
₦889.10047572
|1 AMPKUJI to UAH
₴23.21989392
|1 AMPKUJI to VES
Bs52.569124
|1 AMPKUJI to PKR
Rs157.66263232
|1 AMPKUJI to KZT
₸286.054329
|1 AMPKUJI to THB
฿18.18108746
|1 AMPKUJI to TWD
NT$16.77738
|1 AMPKUJI to AED
د.إ2.05243282
|1 AMPKUJI to CHF
Fr0.45858172
|1 AMPKUJI to HKD
HK$4.37889618
|1 AMPKUJI to MAD
.د.م5.13947074
|1 AMPKUJI to MXN
$10.74870812