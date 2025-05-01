Escrowed Illuvium 2 Price (SILV2)
The live price of Escrowed Illuvium 2 (SILV2) today is 11.82 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SILV2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Escrowed Illuvium 2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Escrowed Illuvium 2 price change within the day is -5.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Escrowed Illuvium 2 to USD was $ -0.73339383934781.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Escrowed Illuvium 2 to USD was $ +5.3062166700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Escrowed Illuvium 2 to USD was $ +1.4275191300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Escrowed Illuvium 2 to USD was $ -7.47396056527539.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.73339383934781
|-5.84%
|30 Days
|$ +5.3062166700
|+44.89%
|60 Days
|$ +1.4275191300
|+12.08%
|90 Days
|$ -7.47396056527539
|-38.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Escrowed Illuvium 2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.84%
-0.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
