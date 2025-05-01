Etherfuse CETES Price (CETES)
The live price of Etherfuse CETES (CETES) today is 0.055764 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CETES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Etherfuse CETES Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Etherfuse CETES price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CETES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CETES price information.
During today, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ +0.0031493499.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ +0.0033447024.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ +0.00388657182108575.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0031493499
|+5.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0033447024
|+6.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00388657182108575
|+7.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Etherfuse CETES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.02%
+1.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Etherfuse CETES Stablebonds are composable, self custody, and backed by a real world CETES. Cetes stands for Certificates of the Treasury of the Federation. These are financial instruments denominated in Mexican pesos and are issued by the Mexican government, generally as short-term debt. The profit earned by the holder of CETES is equal to the price difference between acquisition and the nominal value upon maturity. Weekly Rebase: The value of your investment in the CETES Stablebond doesn’t just sit idle; it grows. The APY adjusts automatically weekly based on market conditions, ensuring that your investment keeps pace—effortlessly. The Mexican CETES Stablebond, introduced by Etherfuse, represents a significant advancement in blockchain-based assets, combining cryptocurrency's high returns with traditional bonds' safety. This financial instrument merges short-term rapid liquidity with the stability of government-backed securities, making it an ideal investment choice. With an innovative update to our platform, investing has never been more straightforward:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CETES to VND
₫1,467.42966
|1 CETES to AUD
A$0.08699184
|1 CETES to GBP
￡0.041823
|1 CETES to EUR
€0.04907232
|1 CETES to USD
$0.055764
|1 CETES to MYR
RM0.24034284
|1 CETES to TRY
₺2.1441258
|1 CETES to JPY
¥8.06180148
|1 CETES to RUB
₽4.56316812
|1 CETES to INR
₹4.72209552
|1 CETES to IDR
Rp929.39962824
|1 CETES to KRW
₩79.66277748
|1 CETES to PHP
₱3.11330412
|1 CETES to EGP
￡E.2.83727232
|1 CETES to BRL
R$0.31729716
|1 CETES to CAD
C$0.07695432
|1 CETES to BDT
৳6.7976316
|1 CETES to NGN
₦89.50846932
|1 CETES to UAH
₴2.3197824
|1 CETES to VES
Bs4.795704
|1 CETES to PKR
Rs15.72098688
|1 CETES to KZT
₸28.69950024
|1 CETES to THB
฿1.868094
|1 CETES to TWD
NT$1.78779384
|1 CETES to AED
د.إ0.20465388
|1 CETES to CHF
Fr0.04572648
|1 CETES to HKD
HK$0.432171
|1 CETES to MAD
.د.م0.51637464
|1 CETES to MXN
$1.09520496