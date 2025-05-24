ETHUP Price (ETHUP)
The live price of ETHUP (ETHUP) today is 2.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ETHUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ETHUP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.72K USD
- ETHUP price change within the day is -13.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
ETHUP price information.
During today, the price change of ETHUP to USD was $ -0.344722162648423.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ETHUP to USD was $ +3.0052366020.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ETHUP to USD was $ +0.4591775420.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ETHUP to USD was $ -3.257987870331178.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.344722162648423
|-13.66%
|30 Days
|$ +3.0052366020
|+137.85%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4591775420
|+21.06%
|90 Days
|$ -3.257987870331178
|-59.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of ETHUP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-13.66%
+9.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ETHUP is a leveraged token that goes 2-4x long the ETH via futures trading. By means of leverage and the rebalancing of the asset base, when the ETH price goes up 1%, the net asset value of ETHUP will rise by 2-4%. Due to the rebalancing mechanism, the NAV of the leveraged token may be worn in the price volatility. It is recommended that you do not hold the leveraged token for long periods of time to control for risks. When ETF shares merge, the number of shares you hold will be reduced to 1/1000 of the original quantity (assuming a 1000:1 consolidation). The price of each ETF share will increase by a factor of 1000, while the total value of your ETF holdings remains the same. Please note that trading will be temporarily suspended during consolidation.
|1 ETHUP to VND
₫55,897.38
|1 ETHUP to AUD
A$3.3354
|1 ETHUP to GBP
￡1.5914
|1 ETHUP to EUR
€1.8966
|1 ETHUP to USD
$2.18
|1 ETHUP to MYR
RM9.2214
|1 ETHUP to TRY
₺84.7584
|1 ETHUP to JPY
¥310.759
|1 ETHUP to RUB
₽173.2446
|1 ETHUP to INR
₹185.4526
|1 ETHUP to IDR
Rp35,161.2854
|1 ETHUP to KRW
₩2,978.1416
|1 ETHUP to PHP
₱120.6412
|1 ETHUP to EGP
￡E.108.7384
|1 ETHUP to BRL
R$12.2952
|1 ETHUP to CAD
C$2.9866
|1 ETHUP to BDT
৳265.6112
|1 ETHUP to NGN
₦3,465.8076
|1 ETHUP to UAH
₴90.5136
|1 ETHUP to VES
Bs204.92
|1 ETHUP to PKR
Rs614.5856
|1 ETHUP to KZT
₸1,115.07
|1 ETHUP to THB
฿70.8282
|1 ETHUP to TWD
NT$65.3346
|1 ETHUP to AED
د.إ8.0006
|1 ETHUP to CHF
Fr1.7876
|1 ETHUP to HKD
HK$17.0694
|1 ETHUP to MAD
.د.م20.0342
|1 ETHUP to MXN
$41.9432