Etica Price (ETI)
The live price of Etica (ETI) today is 0.03920027 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 208.66K USD. ETI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Etica Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Etica price change within the day is -2.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.32M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ETI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETI price information.
During today, the price change of Etica to USD was $ -0.00091630158179898.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Etica to USD was $ +0.0006219397.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Etica to USD was $ -0.0128347838.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Etica to USD was $ -0.06422102001480854.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00091630158179898
|-2.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006219397
|+1.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0128347838
|-32.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06422102001480854
|-62.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Etica: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-2.28%
-8.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Etica is a Desci (Decentralised Science) project. It is a blockchain for Open Source medical research without intellectual property. What makes your project unique? Etica is the first blockchain for Open Source medical research. History of your project. The whitepaper was published and sent to original Satoshi Nakomoto mailing list in October 2019 (https://www.metzdowd.com/pipermail/cryptography/2019-September/035372.html). Etica blockchain started on april 17th 2022. What’s next for your project? The next step for Etica is to get research started What can your token be used for? ETI can be used to vote on Etica Protocol proposal. It allows ETI holders to orient and guide research done on Etica Protocol
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ETI to VND
₫1,031.55510505
|1 ETI to AUD
A$0.0611524212
|1 ETI to GBP
￡0.0294002025
|1 ETI to EUR
€0.0344962376
|1 ETI to USD
$0.03920027
|1 ETI to MYR
RM0.1689531637
|1 ETI to TRY
₺1.509210395
|1 ETI to JPY
¥5.6205347126
|1 ETI to RUB
₽3.2187341697
|1 ETI to INR
₹3.316342842
|1 ETI to IDR
Rp653.3375719982
|1 ETI to KRW
₩56.0003297139
|1 ETI to PHP
₱2.1877670687
|1 ETI to EGP
￡E.1.9960777484
|1 ETI to BRL
R$0.2222655309
|1 ETI to CAD
C$0.0537043699
|1 ETI to BDT
৳4.7640088131
|1 ETI to NGN
₦63.0226660817
|1 ETI to UAH
₴1.6272032077
|1 ETI to VES
Bs3.37122322
|1 ETI to PKR
Rs11.0203719051
|1 ETI to KZT
₸20.0203618944
|1 ETI to THB
฿1.3155610612
|1 ETI to TWD
NT$1.258328667
|1 ETI to AED
د.إ0.1438649909
|1 ETI to CHF
Fr0.0321442214
|1 ETI to HKD
HK$0.3038020925
|1 ETI to MAD
.د.م0.3629945002
|1 ETI to MXN
$0.7691092974