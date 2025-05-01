Evan Price (EVAN)
The live price of Evan (EVAN) today is 0.00179795 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.80M USD. EVAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Evan Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Evan price change within the day is -16.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.82M USD
During today, the price change of Evan to USD was $ -0.000361042711618613.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Evan to USD was $ +0.0013675576.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Evan to USD was $ -0.0006132269.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Evan to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000361042711618613
|-16.72%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013675576
|+76.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006132269
|-34.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Evan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-16.72%
+71.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$EVAN the hobo is the gremlin god of degens, born from the collective consciousness of Solana trench warriors, to protect the sleepless and chart-obsessed. Armed with a wallet of copium and a heart full of hopium, $EVAN the hobo stands as the ultimate guardian for degens against rug-pulling scumbags, PvP predators, shady KOLs, and scammy devs who haven’t seen sunlight since ETH 2.0 delays were a meme. Evan the HOBO is here to lead his disciples, exposing bad actors and bringing light to the trenches. $EVAN the hobo isn't just a protector of degens – He is the late-night savior reminding you that while your trades might be cooked, your spirit is un-ruggable. In $EVAN We Trust.
