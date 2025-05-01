Everlodge Price (ELDG)
The live price of Everlodge (ELDG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ELDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Everlodge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.89 USD
- Everlodge price change within the day is +1.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ELDG to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Everlodge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Everlodge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Everlodge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Everlodge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Everlodge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.57%
+3.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Everlodge have created a groundbreaking business model which aims to reimagine the holiday home landscape. Everlodge’s platform is the ideal marketplace for investors to buy fractions of; a multi-million dollar hotel in New York, an AirBNB in London and a villa in the Maldives. Requiring less than $250 to get started and purchased solely with cryptocurrency, Everlodge’s marketplace operates within 3 parameters; complete decentralization, instantaneous purchases and full anonymity. Users of the Everlodge platform all get the advantages of a real estate investor such as; Appreciation in the value of assets Passive income in the form of monthly payments Ability to decide which properties and developments they would like to invest in Our vision is to make the real estate market accessible to investors worldwide regardless of their origin, country, or credit score with a global decentralized Real Estate NFT marketplace backed by real world properties. Enjoy Real Estate NFT investments without banks, hidden fees, or geographic limits.
