Exactly WBTC Price (EXAWBTC)
The live price of Exactly WBTC (EXAWBTC) today is 96,200 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EXAWBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Exactly WBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Exactly WBTC price change within the day is +0.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Exactly WBTC to USD was $ +941.55.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exactly WBTC to USD was $ +13,781.2753000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exactly WBTC to USD was $ +11,579.7094400000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exactly WBTC to USD was $ -8,300.06778391.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +941.55
|+0.99%
|30 Days
|$ +13,781.2753000000
|+14.33%
|60 Days
|$ +11,579.7094400000
|+12.04%
|90 Days
|$ -8,300.06778391
|-7.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Exactly WBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.99%
+3.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 EXAWBTC to VND
₫2,531,503,000
|1 EXAWBTC to AUD
A$150,072
|1 EXAWBTC to GBP
￡72,150
|1 EXAWBTC to EUR
€84,656
|1 EXAWBTC to USD
$96,200
|1 EXAWBTC to MYR
RM414,622
|1 EXAWBTC to TRY
₺3,698,890
|1 EXAWBTC to JPY
¥13,911,482
|1 EXAWBTC to RUB
₽7,876,856
|1 EXAWBTC to INR
₹8,146,216
|1 EXAWBTC to IDR
Rp1,603,332,692
|1 EXAWBTC to KRW
₩137,428,434
|1 EXAWBTC to PHP
₱5,370,846
|1 EXAWBTC to EGP
￡E.4,894,656
|1 EXAWBTC to BRL
R$547,378
|1 EXAWBTC to CAD
C$132,756
|1 EXAWBTC to BDT
৳11,726,780
|1 EXAWBTC to NGN
₦154,413,506
|1 EXAWBTC to UAH
₴4,001,920
|1 EXAWBTC to VES
Bs8,273,200
|1 EXAWBTC to PKR
Rs27,120,704
|1 EXAWBTC to KZT
₸49,510,292
|1 EXAWBTC to THB
฿3,222,700
|1 EXAWBTC to TWD
NT$3,084,172
|1 EXAWBTC to AED
د.إ353,054
|1 EXAWBTC to CHF
Fr78,884
|1 EXAWBTC to HKD
HK$745,550
|1 EXAWBTC to MAD
.د.م890,812
|1 EXAWBTC to MXN
$1,889,368