Exatech Price (EXT)
The live price of Exatech (EXT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Exatech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Exatech price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EXT price information.
During today, the price change of Exatech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exatech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exatech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exatech to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-90.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-87.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Exatech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The POAI Blockchain is a decentralized platform built on the Exa_Tech network that uses blockchain technology to revolutionize the world. Exa_Tech Network is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to handle large transactions per second and has low gas fees. The POAI blockchain is designed to provide a secure, transparent and immutable record of all data, which can be accessed by anyone from anywhere around the world. world. The platform uses smart contracts to automate processes, ensure that all data is properly validated and authenticated, and to encourage participation in the platform through a token-based system. One of the key benefits of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is its ability to handle large transactions per second. This is important for platforms like POAI, which deal with large amounts of data that need to be processed quickly and efficiently. With Exa_Tech's high-performance network capabilities, POAI can handle large amounts of data quickly and accurately. Another advantage of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is low fuel costs. Gas fees are transaction fees paid by users to the network to carry out transactions. With low fuel costs, POAI is able to provide cost-effective services to users, making it accessible to more professionals. Overall, the combination of POAI blockchain and Exa_Tech network provides a powerful platform for professional developers and researchers to collaborate, share information and develop everything. With low gas costs, high performance capabilities, and the ability to handle large transactions per second, the POAI blockchain is poised to revolutionize technology in blockchain systems and ecosystems.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EXT to VND
₫--
|1 EXT to AUD
A$--
|1 EXT to GBP
￡--
|1 EXT to EUR
€--
|1 EXT to USD
$--
|1 EXT to MYR
RM--
|1 EXT to TRY
₺--
|1 EXT to JPY
¥--
|1 EXT to RUB
₽--
|1 EXT to INR
₹--
|1 EXT to IDR
Rp--
|1 EXT to KRW
₩--
|1 EXT to PHP
₱--
|1 EXT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 EXT to BRL
R$--
|1 EXT to CAD
C$--
|1 EXT to BDT
৳--
|1 EXT to NGN
₦--
|1 EXT to UAH
₴--
|1 EXT to VES
Bs--
|1 EXT to PKR
Rs--
|1 EXT to KZT
₸--
|1 EXT to THB
฿--
|1 EXT to TWD
NT$--
|1 EXT to AED
د.إ--
|1 EXT to CHF
Fr--
|1 EXT to HKD
HK$--
|1 EXT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 EXT to MXN
$--