EXMO Coin Price (EXM)
The live price of EXMO Coin (EXM) today is 0.00544356 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 370.17K USD. EXM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EXMO Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EXMO Coin price change within the day is +3.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 68.00M USD
During today, the price change of EXMO Coin to USD was $ +0.00020474.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EXMO Coin to USD was $ +0.0000717967.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EXMO Coin to USD was $ -0.0001496576.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EXMO Coin to USD was $ -0.001324017101483966.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00020474
|+3.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000717967
|+1.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001496576
|-2.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001324017101483966
|-19.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of EXMO Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+3.91%
+4.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EXMO Coin is the utility token of the largest crypto exchange in Eastern Europe. The token's main goal is to optimise the user experience and enable access into the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange, such as reduced trading fees, higher Earn APY, etc.
