Exodus AI Price (EXO)
The live price of Exodus AI (EXO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.80K USD. EXO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Exodus AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Exodus AI price change within the day is -6.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.53M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EXO to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Exodus AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exodus AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exodus AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exodus AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+19.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Exodus AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.98%
-6.25%
-4.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI-driven prediction markets powered by crowd wisdom & social media analytics. $EXO beta is now live - predict, earn, and earn points. Exodus AI is a revolutionary platform that combines artificial intelligence, social media analytics, and crowd wisdom to predict near-future outcomes of real-world events with unprecedented accuracy. Our advanced AI models process vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including social media trends, market indicators, and historical patterns, to generate highly accurate predictions about upcoming events. What sets us apart is our unique approach to combining machine learning with collective human intelligence. By aggregating insights from our community of expert predictors and validating them through our AI systems, we achieve prediction accuracy rates that consistently outperform traditional forecasting methods.
