Faptax Price (FAPTAX)
The live price of Faptax (FAPTAX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 46.51K USD. FAPTAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Faptax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Faptax price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 288.74M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FAPTAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAPTAX price information.
During today, the price change of Faptax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Faptax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Faptax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Faptax to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+23.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+13.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Faptax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FAPTAX is a meme token encouraging users to abstain from self-gratification. If you fail, you pay a "faptax" with $FAPTAX tokens, making self-discipline fun and engaging.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FAPTAX to VND
₫--
|1 FAPTAX to AUD
A$--
|1 FAPTAX to GBP
￡--
|1 FAPTAX to EUR
€--
|1 FAPTAX to USD
$--
|1 FAPTAX to MYR
RM--
|1 FAPTAX to TRY
₺--
|1 FAPTAX to JPY
¥--
|1 FAPTAX to RUB
₽--
|1 FAPTAX to INR
₹--
|1 FAPTAX to IDR
Rp--
|1 FAPTAX to KRW
₩--
|1 FAPTAX to PHP
₱--
|1 FAPTAX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FAPTAX to BRL
R$--
|1 FAPTAX to CAD
C$--
|1 FAPTAX to BDT
৳--
|1 FAPTAX to NGN
₦--
|1 FAPTAX to UAH
₴--
|1 FAPTAX to VES
Bs--
|1 FAPTAX to PKR
Rs--
|1 FAPTAX to KZT
₸--
|1 FAPTAX to THB
฿--
|1 FAPTAX to TWD
NT$--
|1 FAPTAX to AED
د.إ--
|1 FAPTAX to CHF
Fr--
|1 FAPTAX to HKD
HK$--
|1 FAPTAX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FAPTAX to MXN
$--