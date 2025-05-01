FARTDADDY Price (FARTDADDY)
The live price of FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 39.74K USD. FARTDADDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FARTDADDY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FARTDADDY price change within the day is -9.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.82M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FARTDADDY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARTDADDY price information.
During today, the price change of FARTDADDY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FARTDADDY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FARTDADDY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FARTDADDY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-83.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FARTDADDY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-9.38%
-19.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FartDaddy is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain. Its purpose is purely for entertainment, designed to bring humor to the crypto space. It has no intrinsic value or utility beyond community engagement through shared laughs and memes. There are no plans for staking, yield farming, or any other financial mechanisms; it exists solely as a fun, speculative asset for those who enjoy the lighter side of cryptocurrency culture.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FARTDADDY to VND
₫--
|1 FARTDADDY to AUD
A$--
|1 FARTDADDY to GBP
￡--
|1 FARTDADDY to EUR
€--
|1 FARTDADDY to USD
$--
|1 FARTDADDY to MYR
RM--
|1 FARTDADDY to TRY
₺--
|1 FARTDADDY to JPY
¥--
|1 FARTDADDY to RUB
₽--
|1 FARTDADDY to INR
₹--
|1 FARTDADDY to IDR
Rp--
|1 FARTDADDY to KRW
₩--
|1 FARTDADDY to PHP
₱--
|1 FARTDADDY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FARTDADDY to BRL
R$--
|1 FARTDADDY to CAD
C$--
|1 FARTDADDY to BDT
৳--
|1 FARTDADDY to NGN
₦--
|1 FARTDADDY to UAH
₴--
|1 FARTDADDY to VES
Bs--
|1 FARTDADDY to PKR
Rs--
|1 FARTDADDY to KZT
₸--
|1 FARTDADDY to THB
฿--
|1 FARTDADDY to TWD
NT$--
|1 FARTDADDY to AED
د.إ--
|1 FARTDADDY to CHF
Fr--
|1 FARTDADDY to HKD
HK$--
|1 FARTDADDY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FARTDADDY to MXN
$--