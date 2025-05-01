FATCAT Price ($FATCAT)
The live price of FATCAT ($FATCAT) today is 0.00225532 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.05M USD. $FATCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FATCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FATCAT price change within the day is -1.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 910.77M USD
During today, the price change of FATCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FATCAT to USD was $ +0.0012709461.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FATCAT to USD was $ +0.0002129908.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FATCAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012709461
|+56.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002129908
|+9.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FATCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.77%
-1.58%
+12.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fatcat is a political term originally describing a rich political donor, also called an angel or big-money man. This is inspired by A great man who change the narrative of cryptocurrency. A Fat Cat is a man of large means and slight political experience who, having reached middle age, and success in business, and finding no further thrill, sense or satisfaction in the mere piling up of more millions, develops a yearning for some sort of public honor, and is willing to pay for it. There are such men in all the States, and they are as welcome to the organization [i.e., the party] as the flowers in May. They relieve the pressure all along the line, lighten the load, make life brighter and better for the busy machine workers. The [political] machine has what the Fat Cat wants [i.e., public honor], and the Fat Cat has what the machine must have, to wit, money
