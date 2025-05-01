FATGF Price (FATGF)
The live price of FATGF (FATGF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 406.18K USD. FATGF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FATGF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FATGF price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 982.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FATGF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FATGF price information.
During today, the price change of FATGF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FATGF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FATGF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FATGF to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+28.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FATGF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-0.22%
+15.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FATGF is inspired by the fat wojack girlfriend memes, a broadly appealing narrative where, whether out of desperation or attraction, a man bites off perhaps more than he can chew. While the memes may appear crude, they are actually a poignant commentary on modern society. On one hand, horny desperation, realized through the ubiquity of social media and modern dating culture. On the other, bravery in the face of social norms – an embrace of feminine confidence and a rejection of the thinspo culture that promotes body dysmorphia. Does he care that the woman is much larger than he? Perhaps, in fact, he likes it. Or, nihilistically, he doesn’t care one way or the other – he is motivated not out of desperation or attraction, but depression and anxiety. And what of the woman? The expression on her face says it all. Perhaps she settled long ago, resigned to mediocrity. But why? However you perceive it, the answer to one question determines whether you dine on fois gras or fish filet: can you handle all this woman?
