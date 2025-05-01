Fefe Price (FEFE)
The live price of Fefe (FEFE) today is 0.00271876 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.14M USD. FEFE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fefe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fefe price change within the day is -2.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FEFE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEFE price information.
During today, the price change of Fefe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fefe to USD was $ +0.0016137950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fefe to USD was $ -0.0005468043.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fefe to USD was $ -0.000994949664169515.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016137950
|+59.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005468043
|-20.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000994949664169515
|-26.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fefe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-2.12%
+40.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fefe is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie's book "Mindviscosity," published in 2020. Follow FEFE, the alter ego of PEPE in the book “Mindviscosity” by Matt Furie. Fefe is a main character in the book, who is a laid back and carefree frog living in a whimsical world. Fefe's relaxed and adventurous spirit captures the heart of this imaginative universe. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced - TAX: 0/0 This narrative has its roots in a fascinating story. Join us and become part of the $FEFE community today!
