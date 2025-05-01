Felicette the Space Cat Price (FELICETTE)
The live price of Felicette the Space Cat (FELICETTE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.37K USD. FELICETTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Felicette the Space Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Felicette the Space Cat price change within the day is -0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 688.63M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FELICETTE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FELICETTE price information.
During today, the price change of Felicette the Space Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Felicette the Space Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Felicette the Space Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Felicette the Space Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Felicette the Space Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-0.86%
-1.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Felicette the Cat (FELICEETE) is a community-driven meme token inspired by the legendary Felicette, the first cat to venture into space. Born from enthusiasm but momentarily setback by its original developer's exit, Felicette's journey mirrors its namesake's pioneering spirit. The community's takeover transformed a challenging situation into a monumental success, catapulting the token from a mere $1,800 to a dazzling $1.2 million peak. This remarkable recovery and growth underscore Felicette's essence: resilience, unity, and the boundless potential of collective action. More than just a meme token, Felicette embodies the decentralized, grassroots dynamism that fuels the crypto world, showcasing the incredible outcomes possible when a community rallies behind a shared vision. Felicette the Cat stands as a symbol of innovation and community strength, continuing to explore new frontiers in the meme token ecosystem with transparency and engagement. Join us in the ongoing journey of Felicette, a token with a story as unique and inspiring as the spacefaring feline herself.
