Fenix Price (FNX)
The live price of Fenix (FNX) today is 0.00152046 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.66K USD. FNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fenix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fenix price change within the day is +1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.16M USD
During today, the price change of Fenix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fenix to USD was $ -0.0005160322.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fenix to USD was $ -0.0009206561.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fenix to USD was $ -0.019842545548296215.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005160322
|-33.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009206561
|-60.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.019842545548296215
|-92.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fenix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
+1.23%
-2.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fenix is a next-generation MetaDEX powered by Blast Native Yield. It combines a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote escrow governance model, and fast user experience. The MetaDEX provides four important functions: 1) It creates deep liquidity for traders to provide the best prices on swaps. 2) Provides a system where protocols can build and maintain liquidity to incentivise trading of their tokens. 3) It optimally aligns incentives between liquidity providers, traders, protocols and native token holders to drive a sustainable ecosystem. 4) Maximises capital efficiency through a complete voting marketplace for liquidity that provides vote delegation, optimisation and reward compounding as a single protocol without additional fees.
|1 FNX to VND
₫40.0109049
|1 FNX to AUD
A$0.0023719176
|1 FNX to GBP
￡0.001140345
|1 FNX to EUR
€0.0013380048
|1 FNX to USD
$0.00152046
|1 FNX to MYR
RM0.0065531826
|1 FNX to TRY
₺0.0584768916
|1 FNX to JPY
¥0.219402378
|1 FNX to RUB
₽0.124829766
|1 FNX to INR
₹0.1286917344
|1 FNX to IDR
Rp25.3409898636
|1 FNX to KRW
₩2.1689818038
|1 FNX to PHP
₱0.0849481002
|1 FNX to EGP
￡E.0.0773762094
|1 FNX to BRL
R$0.0086210082
|1 FNX to CAD
C$0.0020982348
|1 FNX to BDT
৳0.1847815038
|1 FNX to NGN
₦2.4444587466
|1 FNX to UAH
₴0.0631142946
|1 FNX to VES
Bs0.13075956
|1 FNX to PKR
Rs0.4274469198
|1 FNX to KZT
₸0.7765293312
|1 FNX to THB
฿0.0509810238
|1 FNX to TWD
NT$0.0487611522
|1 FNX to AED
د.إ0.0055800882
|1 FNX to CHF
Fr0.0012467772
|1 FNX to HKD
HK$0.011783565
|1 FNX to MAD
.د.م0.0140794596
|1 FNX to MXN
$0.0298922436