What is Fightly (SFT)

Fightly, is an action-packed multiplayer online battle royale game built on the Solana blockchain Fightly's real-time multiplayer battles bring a high level of excitement and engagement. Players can compete against opponents from around the world in fast-paced matches. This ensures each game is dynamic and unpredictable, keeping players alert and providing intense gaming experiences. With real-time battles, players can test their skills against a variety of opponents, making victories even more satisfying. Fightly's large map environment offers a vast world to explore, with diverse landscapes, resources, and hidden treasures. This expansive setting enhances the sense of adventure and discovery, providing strategic gameplay opportunities. Players can use the terrain and resources to outmaneuver opponents. The dynamic map ensures no two matches are the same, keeping gameplay fresh and exciting. The integration of NFT and token rewards in Fightly adds value and investment to the gaming experience. Players earn unique and valuable NFTs for achievements and winning matches, incentivizing success and mastery. Additionally, players can earn Fightly tokens for participating in battles and contributing to the game's ecosystem, providing tangible rewards. This fosters a sense of progression and accomplishment, creating opportunities for players to monetize their gaming experience through trading, staking, and participating in the game's economy.

Fightly (SFT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website