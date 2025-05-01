Fjord Foundry Price (FJO)
The live price of Fjord Foundry (FJO) today is 0.215352 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.28M USD. FJO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fjord Foundry Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fjord Foundry price change within the day is -3.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.55M USD
During today, the price change of Fjord Foundry to USD was $ -0.0068974368075935.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fjord Foundry to USD was $ +0.0181903742.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fjord Foundry to USD was $ -0.0642926720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fjord Foundry to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0068974368075935
|-3.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0181903742
|+8.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0642926720
|-29.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fjord Foundry: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.95%
-3.10%
-2.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 FJO to VND
₫5,666.98788
|1 FJO to AUD
A$0.3337956
|1 FJO to GBP
￡0.161514
|1 FJO to EUR
€0.18950976
|1 FJO to USD
$0.215352
|1 FJO to MYR
RM0.92816712
|1 FJO to TRY
₺8.29535904
|1 FJO to JPY
¥30.795336
|1 FJO to RUB
₽17.66317104
|1 FJO to INR
₹18.2080116
|1 FJO to IDR
Rp3,589.19856432
|1 FJO to KRW
₩306.768924
|1 FJO to PHP
₱12.01018104
|1 FJO to EGP
￡E.10.94849568
|1 FJO to BRL
R$1.22104584
|1 FJO to CAD
C$0.29503224
|1 FJO to BDT
৳26.17172856
|1 FJO to NGN
₦345.11450112
|1 FJO to UAH
₴8.93926152
|1 FJO to VES
Bs18.520272
|1 FJO to PKR
Rs60.54190776
|1 FJO to KZT
₸109.98457344
|1 FJO to THB
฿7.19921736
|1 FJO to TWD
NT$6.89987808
|1 FJO to AED
د.إ0.79034184
|1 FJO to CHF
Fr0.17658864
|1 FJO to HKD
HK$1.668978
|1 FJO to MAD
.د.م1.99415952
|1 FJO to MXN
$4.2208992