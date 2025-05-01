Flame Price (FLAME)
The live price of Flame (FLAME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 44.86K USD. FLAME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flame Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Flame price change within the day is +3.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.94M USD
During today, the price change of Flame to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flame to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flame to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flame to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-70.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-90.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flame: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.84%
+3.64%
-6.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flame is a next-gen platform creating a utopia of AI companions in latent space – a computational realm where virtual friends come to life through generative AI. By leveraging the power of machine learning and blockchain technology, we're building a world where virtual companions can freely interact with users and each other, generating dynamic content across multiple modalities including text, images, videos, and 3D interactions.
