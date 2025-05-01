Flex Perpetuals Price (FDX)
The live price of Flex Perpetuals (FDX) today is 2.73 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.61M USD. FDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flex Perpetuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Flex Perpetuals price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 591.16K USD
Get real-time price updates of the FDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FDX price information.
During today, the price change of Flex Perpetuals to USD was $ -0.006226343864682.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flex Perpetuals to USD was $ -0.0488555340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flex Perpetuals to USD was $ -0.9353340360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flex Perpetuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.006226343864682
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0488555340
|-1.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.9353340360
|-34.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flex Perpetuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
-0.22%
-1.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flex Perpetuals is a decentralized perpetual derivatives exchange built on the Base chain, designed to revolutionize trading within the DeFi ecosystem. It offers traders the ability to engage in perpetual contracts with high leverage, up to 1000x, without the need for KYC, ensuring privacy and accessibility. The platform stands out with features like gasless trading, which eliminates transaction fees, cross-margin collateral management for efficient capital use, and multi-asset collateral support, enhancing trading flexibility. Flex Perpetuals focuses on providing a user-friendly, secure, and transparent trading environment, leveraging partnerships with entities like Aerodrome, Chain-link, and Pyth for liquidity and price accuracy. The project aims to democratize market making by allowing all investors to participate in liquidity provision through the Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP), where they can earn significant yields from trading fees. Additionally, Flex Perpetuals introduces innovative tokenomics with $FDX as its governance and revenue share token, offering community incentives and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The initiative is geared towards creating a vibrant community with ongoing engagement through contests and governance participation, ensuring continuous innovation and growth in the DeFi trading space. It's for traders, built by traders. Beginner to expert, everyone can have a great time with the Flex ecosystem. It has a vision to make the base trading smooth and user-friendly. There will be educational content by the Flex team in the future.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
