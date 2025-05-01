Flippy Price (FLIPPY)
The live price of Flippy (FLIPPY) today is 0.276591 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 239.31K USD. FLIPPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flippy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Flippy price change within the day is -1.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 865.22K USD
During today, the price change of Flippy to USD was $ -0.0055680035634908.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flippy to USD was $ +0.0215656343.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flippy to USD was $ -0.0883183551.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flippy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0055680035634908
|-1.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0215656343
|+7.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0883183551
|-31.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flippy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-1.97%
+23.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Flippy the Switch project is a meme coin built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger) ecosystem. It focuses on community-driven initiatives, aiming to create a fun and energetic environment within the cryptocurrency space. The project incorporates organic community engagement, including token burns, giveaways, contests, and other interactive activities. Its core mission is to bring together meme coin enthusiasts while leveraging the XRPL blockchain for speed and efficiency, all while promoting the $FLIPPY token as a symbol of fun and connection.
