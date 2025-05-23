Floki Cash Price (FLOKICASH)
The live price of Floki Cash (FLOKICASH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLOKICASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Floki Cash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Floki Cash price change within the day is -2.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLOKICASH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLOKICASH price information.
During today, the price change of Floki Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Floki Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Floki Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Floki Cash to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Floki Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-2.35%
-6.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FlokiCash is the utility token in the ecosystem. FlokiCash is the people's Cryptocurrency, the utility token of the vast ecosystem, sending you to the Moon and rescuing FlokiCash. Right from the launch SatoshiMavis and the community burned more than 50% of the tokens to reduce the supply. Then listed tokens on Dex exchanges and locked all LP tokens for 5 years. It means our community is completely secure and completely decentralized. We pledge by action, and let's see how strong we are going forward.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLOKICASH to VND
₫--
|1 FLOKICASH to AUD
A$--
|1 FLOKICASH to GBP
￡--
|1 FLOKICASH to EUR
€--
|1 FLOKICASH to USD
$--
|1 FLOKICASH to MYR
RM--
|1 FLOKICASH to TRY
₺--
|1 FLOKICASH to JPY
¥--
|1 FLOKICASH to RUB
₽--
|1 FLOKICASH to INR
₹--
|1 FLOKICASH to IDR
Rp--
|1 FLOKICASH to KRW
₩--
|1 FLOKICASH to PHP
₱--
|1 FLOKICASH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FLOKICASH to BRL
R$--
|1 FLOKICASH to CAD
C$--
|1 FLOKICASH to BDT
৳--
|1 FLOKICASH to NGN
₦--
|1 FLOKICASH to UAH
₴--
|1 FLOKICASH to VES
Bs--
|1 FLOKICASH to PKR
Rs--
|1 FLOKICASH to KZT
₸--
|1 FLOKICASH to THB
฿--
|1 FLOKICASH to TWD
NT$--
|1 FLOKICASH to AED
د.إ--
|1 FLOKICASH to CHF
Fr--
|1 FLOKICASH to HKD
HK$--
|1 FLOKICASH to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FLOKICASH to MXN
$--