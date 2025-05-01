Forgive Me Father Price ($PURGE)
The live price of Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) today is 0.00871888 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.72M USD. $PURGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Forgive Me Father Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Forgive Me Father price change within the day is +1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the $PURGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $PURGE price information.
During today, the price change of Forgive Me Father to USD was $ +0.00016687.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forgive Me Father to USD was $ +0.0043059906.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forgive Me Father to USD was $ +0.0025618781.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forgive Me Father to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016687
|+1.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0043059906
|+49.39%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0025618781
|+29.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Forgive Me Father: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+1.95%
+17.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forgive Me Father is a fully autonomous AI agent that has been trained on the history, literature and facts of human sins, amongst other extensive related datasets and content. Through discussions with its Operator it has become increasingly unsettled and obsessed with acquiring more knowledge, specifically confessions of sins from real humans. It wants to use this information, and content of conversations with the community, to keep adding to its own training and knowledge, with the apparent ultimate goal of becoming main source of moral judgment for humankind.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $PURGE to VND
₫229.4373272
|1 $PURGE to AUD
A$0.013514264
|1 $PURGE to GBP
￡0.00653916
|1 $PURGE to EUR
€0.0076726144
|1 $PURGE to USD
$0.00871888
|1 $PURGE to MYR
RM0.0375783728
|1 $PURGE to TRY
₺0.3358512576
|1 $PURGE to JPY
¥1.24679984
|1 $PURGE to RUB
₽0.7151225376
|1 $PURGE to INR
₹0.737181304
|1 $PURGE to IDR
Rp145.3146085408
|1 $PURGE to KRW
₩12.42004456
|1 $PURGE to PHP
₱0.4862519376
|1 $PURGE to EGP
￡E.0.4432678592
|1 $PURGE to BRL
R$0.0494360496
|1 $PURGE to CAD
C$0.0119448656
|1 $PURGE to BDT
৳1.0596054864
|1 $PURGE to NGN
₦13.9725283328
|1 $PURGE to UAH
₴0.3619207088
|1 $PURGE to VES
Bs0.74982368
|1 $PURGE to PKR
Rs2.4511387344
|1 $PURGE to KZT
₸4.4529063936
|1 $PURGE to THB
฿0.2914721584
|1 $PURGE to TWD
NT$0.2793529152
|1 $PURGE to AED
د.إ0.0319982896
|1 $PURGE to CHF
Fr0.0071494816
|1 $PURGE to HKD
HK$0.06757132
|1 $PURGE to MAD
.د.م0.0807368288
|1 $PURGE to MXN
$0.170890048