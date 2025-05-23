Fort Block Games Price (FBG)
The live price of Fort Block Games (FBG) today is 0.03351157 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FBG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fort Block Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.14K USD
- Fort Block Games price change within the day is +2.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FBG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FBG price information.
During today, the price change of Fort Block Games to USD was $ +0.00092559.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fort Block Games to USD was $ +0.0405303438.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fort Block Games to USD was $ +0.0138590918.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fort Block Games to USD was $ +0.006045188688776004.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00092559
|+2.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0405303438
|+120.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0138590918
|+41.36%
|90 Days
|$ +0.006045188688776004
|+22.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fort Block Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.95%
+2.84%
-12.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ethereum Based GameFi project focusing on the Roblox, FortNite, and Unreal Engine 5 gaming models, offering revenue share to holders.
