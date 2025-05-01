Fringe Finance Price (FRIN)
The live price of Fringe Finance (FRIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 227.54K USD. FRIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fringe Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fringe Finance price change within the day is -2.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FRIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRIN price information.
During today, the price change of Fringe Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fringe Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fringe Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fringe Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+12.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fringe Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.12%
-2.06%
-3.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Fringe Finance platform was created to incubate and deploy experimental, high-yield, smart-contract driven, financial instruments that push the bounds of open finance. Fringe Finance is an algorithmic model that aims to unlock, aggregate and de-risk ~50 billion in dormant value distributed amongst untapped digital assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FRIN to VND
₫--
|1 FRIN to AUD
A$--
|1 FRIN to GBP
￡--
|1 FRIN to EUR
€--
|1 FRIN to USD
$--
|1 FRIN to MYR
RM--
|1 FRIN to TRY
₺--
|1 FRIN to JPY
¥--
|1 FRIN to RUB
₽--
|1 FRIN to INR
₹--
|1 FRIN to IDR
Rp--
|1 FRIN to KRW
₩--
|1 FRIN to PHP
₱--
|1 FRIN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FRIN to BRL
R$--
|1 FRIN to CAD
C$--
|1 FRIN to BDT
৳--
|1 FRIN to NGN
₦--
|1 FRIN to UAH
₴--
|1 FRIN to VES
Bs--
|1 FRIN to PKR
Rs--
|1 FRIN to KZT
₸--
|1 FRIN to THB
฿--
|1 FRIN to TWD
NT$--
|1 FRIN to AED
د.إ--
|1 FRIN to CHF
Fr--
|1 FRIN to HKD
HK$--
|1 FRIN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FRIN to MXN
$--