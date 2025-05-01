Frogg and Ratt Price (FRATT)
The live price of Frogg and Ratt (FRATT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.05K USD. FRATT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frogg and Ratt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Frogg and Ratt price change within the day is -5.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 144.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FRATT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRATT price information.
During today, the price change of Frogg and Ratt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frogg and Ratt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frogg and Ratt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frogg and Ratt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-41.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-43.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Frogg and Ratt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.73%
-5.19%
+14.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Frogg and Ratt tells the story of two degens trying to make it on Sui Network. Frogg and Ratt is a dynamic community-driven memecoin launched on the Sui Network on 8th October 2024. Founded by a decentralized team of founders, devs and builders within the Sui ecosystem. Frogg and Ratt aims to create one of the strongest communities on Sui through a combination of humor, memes, and good vibes. With an emphasis on fun and inclusivity, Frogg and Ratt offers a unique opportunity for memecoin enthusiasts to connect, grow, and engage in the exciting Sui ecosystem with a lighthearted twist.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
