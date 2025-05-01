Frontier Price (FRONT)
The live price of Frontier (FRONT) today is 0.217165 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.54M USD. FRONT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frontier Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Frontier price change within the day is +2.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 90.00M USD
During today, the price change of Frontier to USD was $ +0.0044282.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frontier to USD was $ -0.0553170940.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frontier to USD was $ -0.0046811870.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frontier to USD was $ -0.1036503597536731.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0044282
|+2.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0553170940
|-25.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0046811870
|-2.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1036503597536731
|-32.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Frontier: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+2.08%
-0.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. With our applications, users can participate in protocol tracking and management, staking, liquidity provision, CDP creation & monitoring, and more.
