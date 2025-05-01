Frox Price (FROX)
The live price of Frox (FROX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.59K USD. FROX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Frox price change within the day is +2.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.72M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FROX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FROX price information.
During today, the price change of Frox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frox to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+70.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+124.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Frox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
+2.03%
-0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FROX is a unique cryptocurrency project born from the experience of an investor who faced the highs and lows of the market. Initially driven by luck and speculation, FROX realized that true success in crypto requires more than just chasing trends. Embracing a mindset of resilience and calculated risk, FROX offers a new way forward in the world of digital assets. With a focus on community and long-term growth, FROX aims to empower its users to break free from conventional investment strategies and build a more reliable, sustainable crypto future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FROX to VND
₫--
|1 FROX to AUD
A$--
|1 FROX to GBP
￡--
|1 FROX to EUR
€--
|1 FROX to USD
$--
|1 FROX to MYR
RM--
|1 FROX to TRY
₺--
|1 FROX to JPY
¥--
|1 FROX to RUB
₽--
|1 FROX to INR
₹--
|1 FROX to IDR
Rp--
|1 FROX to KRW
₩--
|1 FROX to PHP
₱--
|1 FROX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FROX to BRL
R$--
|1 FROX to CAD
C$--
|1 FROX to BDT
৳--
|1 FROX to NGN
₦--
|1 FROX to UAH
₴--
|1 FROX to VES
Bs--
|1 FROX to PKR
Rs--
|1 FROX to KZT
₸--
|1 FROX to THB
฿--
|1 FROX to TWD
NT$--
|1 FROX to AED
د.إ--
|1 FROX to CHF
Fr--
|1 FROX to HKD
HK$--
|1 FROX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FROX to MXN
$--