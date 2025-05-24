Gains Network USDC Price (GUSDC)
The live price of Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) today is 1.19 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gains Network USDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gains Network USDC price change within the day is +0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GUSDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GUSDC price information.
During today, the price change of Gains Network USDC to USD was $ +0.00186296.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gains Network USDC to USD was $ +0.0128152290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gains Network USDC to USD was $ +0.0197266300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gains Network USDC to USD was $ +0.029062730078633.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00186296
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0128152290
|+1.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0197266300
|+1.66%
|90 Days
|$ +0.029062730078633
|+2.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gains Network USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.16%
+0.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
gUSDC is one of the gains network's gToken vault assets . gToken vaults follow ERC-4626, a standard API for tokenized yield-bearing vaults that represent shares of a single underlying ERC-20 asset. For each vault, gToken shares represent the underlying token asset (I.e. gUSDC => USDC). Vaults serve as a counterparty to all trades made on the gTrade platform: When traders win (positive PnL), their winnings are received from the vault. When traders lose (negative PnL), their losses are sent to the vault. In exchange, the vault receives a portion of trading fees. These fees are proportionally split among gToken shares, incentivizing stakers to stay in the vault. The vault that earns fees, pays profits, receives losses, is determined by the collateral of each trade.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
