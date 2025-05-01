Gala Film Price (FILM)
The live price of Gala Film (FILM) today is 0.01767065 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.20M USD. FILM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gala Film Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gala Film price change within the day is +0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 124.42M USD
During today, the price change of Gala Film to USD was $ +0.00015993.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gala Film to USD was $ +0.0025528310.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gala Film to USD was $ -0.0014572613.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gala Film to USD was $ -0.02483183885278326.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015993
|+0.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0025528310
|+14.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014572613
|-8.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02483183885278326
|-58.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gala Film: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
+0.91%
+43.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gala Film is a Web3 entertainment platform where movie lovers and filmmakers are rewarded for diving into the content they love. By leveraging on-chain ownership and decentralized content delivery, Gala Film aligns incentives for both creators and fans, offering rewards for their engagement— all while making it a fun, gamified experience. Gala Film is built by the visionary team behind Gala Games, under the leadership of Eric Schiermeyer, the Founder and CEO of Gala. With a remarkable legacy that includes co-founding Zynga and serving as CTO of MySpace, Eric brings decades of experience in tech and entertainment innovation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FILM to VND
₫465.00315475
|1 FILM to AUD
A$0.0273895075
|1 FILM to GBP
￡0.0132529875
|1 FILM to EUR
€0.015550172
|1 FILM to USD
$0.01767065
|1 FILM to MYR
RM0.0761605015
|1 FILM to TRY
₺0.680673438
|1 FILM to JPY
¥2.52690295
|1 FILM to RUB
₽1.449346713
|1 FILM to INR
₹1.4940534575
|1 FILM to IDR
Rp294.510715529
|1 FILM to KRW
₩25.171840925
|1 FILM to PHP
₱0.9854921505
|1 FILM to EGP
￡E.0.898375846
|1 FILM to BRL
R$0.1001925855
|1 FILM to CAD
C$0.0242087905
|1 FILM to BDT
৳2.1475140945
|1 FILM to NGN
₦28.318276864
|1 FILM to UAH
₴0.7335086815
|1 FILM to VES
Bs1.5196759
|1 FILM to PKR
Rs4.9677498345
|1 FILM to KZT
₸9.024754368
|1 FILM to THB
฿0.5907298295
|1 FILM to TWD
NT$0.566167626
|1 FILM to AED
د.إ0.0648512855
|1 FILM to CHF
Fr0.014489933
|1 FILM to HKD
HK$0.1369475375
|1 FILM to MAD
.د.م0.163630219
|1 FILM to MXN
$0.34634474