Gameta Price (HIP)
The live price of Gameta (HIP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gameta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gameta price change within the day is -1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gameta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gameta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gameta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gameta to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gameta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
-1.95%
-6.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in the beginning of 2022, Gameta is a Web 3 Entertainment Ecosystem aimed at bringing large scale of mainstream users into Web3. The project currently offers 14 games including both hyper-casual and NFT social games. Since its launch, Gameta currently (as of March 2024) has over 8 million-plus on-chain users and ranks as one of the most active gaming/entertainment dDapps in popular public chain ecosystems (eg. BNB Chain, Solana, etc). In this guide, the Gameta team aims to introduce to you a holistic view of what Gameta is, the value it brings to its users, as well as what we want it to become.
