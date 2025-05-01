GAY Price (GAY)
The live price of GAY (GAY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 79.68K USD. GAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GAY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GAY price change within the day is +1.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of GAY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GAY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GAY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GAY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+49.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+87.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GAY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.11%
+1.26%
-14.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GAY was created as a joke during a spaces. A community instantly formed. Dev sold and a movement was born. $GAY isn’t about if you are straight or gay. It's deeper. It's about bringing the word $gay back for everyone to say. The $GAY ticker quickly captured the hearts and minds of the crypto twitter, and the $GAY community rapidly evolved into a wide spread movement. The $GAY community is solely committed to revitalizing gay as a term of endearment and empowerment for all to enjoy.
