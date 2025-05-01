GertrudeDataPig Price (GDP)
The live price of GertrudeDataPig (GDP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 198.74K USD. GDP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GertrudeDataPig Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GertrudeDataPig price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 948.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GDP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GDP price information.
During today, the price change of GertrudeDataPig to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GertrudeDataPig to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GertrudeDataPig to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GertrudeDataPig to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GertrudeDataPig: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DataDAO built on Vana network to help users contribute and monetize their trading data.By understanding each user’s investment profile, DataPig would match individual preference with best fitted tokens. Each token recommendation comes with a clear rationale, helping users understand not just what to invest in, but why it aligns with their strategy. As users keep engaging and giving feedback of token recommendation to our AI, our AI will be trained more personalized and understand you, be your best trading partner. DataPig isn't just about individual insights. It's building a community of informed investors, and the collective intelligence of the platform is one of its most powerful features. By aggregating anonymized data from its user base – including investment preferences, portfolio compositions, and trading behaviors – DataPig is able to offer insights into market trends and investor sentiment. DataPig is intended to make every trader’s smart trading decisions into their assets, and make users benefit from their own data. Users can see how investors with similar profiles are positioning their portfolios, or gain real-time understanding of market sentiment based on the actions of thousands of traders. This is the kind of valuable information DataPig puts at users' fingertips.
