The GIC Sports Network (GIC) is an innovative platform leveraging blockchain technology to bridge the gap between the sports world and the digital space. Designed for athletes, fans, and investors, GIC offers various tools to facilitate direct engagement and investment in sports assets, from athlete tokens to exclusive NFTs. Our comprehensive ecosystem introduces new ways to engage with and fund the sports industry, driving digital transformation within sports.
