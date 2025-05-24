GICTrade Price (GICT)
The live price of GICTrade (GICT) today is 0.865803 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GICT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GICTrade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.06K USD
- GICTrade price change within the day is -0.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GICT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GICT price information.
During today, the price change of GICTrade to USD was $ -0.0028462813878199.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GICTrade to USD was $ +0.0270192873.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GICTrade to USD was $ +0.0121063501.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GICTrade to USD was $ -0.0038411417870049.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0028462813878199
|-0.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0270192873
|+3.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0121063501
|+1.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0038411417870049
|-0.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of GICTrade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.51%
-0.32%
+1.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GIC is developing a revolutionary blockchain-based trading ecosystem across forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency. Initially focused on forex futures and options, the GIC Trading Ecosystem will use the GIC utility coin (GICT) to facilitate underlying trades and track on the blockchain. GIC is also democratising access to the market-maker function allowing anyone to act as a broker; revolutionising the world of trading. Key Features: -Blockchain powered trading - Immutable open ledger guaranteeing security and transparency of transactions -Low fees and charges - Eliminating layers and focus on P2P interactions allow for a no swap, no commission, low spread experience -Market-maker access - GIC is offering the game-changing ability for anyone, trader or broker, to act as market-maker with no setup or ongoing costs -Seamless crypto-to-fiat exchange - Fully-fledged cryptocurrency exchange to be run alongside the core trading platforms.
|1 GICT to VND
₫22,200.054723
|1 GICT to AUD
A$1.32467859
|1 GICT to GBP
￡0.63203619
|1 GICT to EUR
€0.75324861
|1 GICT to USD
$0.865803
|1 GICT to MYR
RM3.66234669
|1 GICT to TRY
₺33.66242064
|1 GICT to JPY
¥123.42021765
|1 GICT to RUB
₽68.80536441
|1 GICT to INR
₹73.65386121
|1 GICT to IDR
Rp13,964.56256109
|1 GICT to KRW
₩1,182.79079436
|1 GICT to PHP
₱47.91353802
|1 GICT to EGP
￡E.43.18625364
|1 GICT to BRL
R$4.88312892
|1 GICT to CAD
C$1.18615011
|1 GICT to BDT
৳105.48943752
|1 GICT to NGN
₦1,376.47092546
|1 GICT to UAH
₴35.94814056
|1 GICT to VES
Bs81.385482
|1 GICT to PKR
Rs244.08718176
|1 GICT to KZT
₸442.8582345
|1 GICT to THB
฿28.12993947
|1 GICT to TWD
NT$25.94811591
|1 GICT to AED
د.إ3.17749701
|1 GICT to CHF
Fr0.70995846
|1 GICT to HKD
HK$6.77923749
|1 GICT to MAD
.د.م7.95672957
|1 GICT to MXN
$16.65804972