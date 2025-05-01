Golem Price (GLM)
The live price of Golem (GLM) today is 0.270183 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 270.20M USD. GLM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Golem Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Golem price change within the day is -1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GLM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLM price information.
During today, the price change of Golem to USD was $ -0.0028629400473913.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Golem to USD was $ +0.0124090458.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Golem to USD was $ -0.0648790978.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Golem to USD was $ -0.0574023316071689.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0028629400473913
|-1.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0124090458
|+4.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0648790978
|-24.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0574023316071689
|-17.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Golem: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-1.04%
-1.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is Golem Network? Golem Network is an open-source, decentralized computing platform that is building an ecosystem to provide computing power to the AI industry. A peer-to-peer marketplace for distributed computing resources. Users engage directly on the Golem platform, exchanging GLM tokens for the utilization of their idle computing resources. Golem allows to break down tasks into smaller subtasks and distribute them across multiple providers, enabling parallel processing. This approach boosts efficiency and speeds up the completion of complex computations. What is GLM? GLM or Golem Network Token is needed to pay for computations on the network and is the currency that drives the marketplace. As a Requestor, you set a bid for an amount of GLM you are willing to pay to have your task completed. As a Provider, you earn GLM by computing tasks for Requestors. How can I get involved? If you want to stay up to date with the latest developments and updates, join the Golem Network Discord community here: https://chat.golem.network/ On Discord you can also find support to become a Provider or a Requestor in the Golem platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GLM to VND
₫7,109.865645
|1 GLM to AUD
A$0.41878365
|1 GLM to GBP
￡0.20263725
|1 GLM to EUR
€0.23776104
|1 GLM to USD
$0.270183
|1 GLM to MYR
RM1.16448873
|1 GLM to TRY
₺10.40744916
|1 GLM to JPY
¥38.64157266
|1 GLM to RUB
₽22.16040966
|1 GLM to INR
₹22.84397265
|1 GLM to IDR
Rp4,503.04819878
|1 GLM to KRW
₩384.8756835
|1 GLM to PHP
₱15.06810591
|1 GLM to EGP
￡E.13.73610372
|1 GLM to BRL
R$1.53193761
|1 GLM to CAD
C$0.37015071
|1 GLM to BDT
৳32.83533999
|1 GLM to NGN
₦432.98446848
|1 GLM to UAH
₴11.21529633
|1 GLM to VES
Bs23.235738
|1 GLM to PKR
Rs75.95654679
|1 GLM to KZT
₸137.98786176
|1 GLM to THB
฿9.03221769
|1 GLM to TWD
NT$8.65666332
|1 GLM to AED
د.إ0.99157161
|1 GLM to CHF
Fr0.22155006
|1 GLM to HKD
HK$2.09391825
|1 GLM to MAD
.د.م2.50189458
|1 GLM to MXN
$5.29828863