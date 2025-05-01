Good Entry Price (GOOD)
The live price of Good Entry (GOOD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 53.00K USD. GOOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Good Entry Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Good Entry price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 466.00M USD
During today, the price change of Good Entry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Good Entry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Good Entry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Good Entry to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Good Entry: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GOOD represents the tradeable version of Good Entry project. It can be locked to esGOOD on app.goodentry.io to allow the user to access governance rights and other associated yields.
