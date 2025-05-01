GOOFY Price (GOOFY)
The live price of GOOFY (GOOFY) today is 0.00111681 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 781.75K USD. GOOFY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GOOFY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GOOFY price change within the day is +0.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 699.98M USD
During today, the price change of GOOFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GOOFY to USD was $ +0.0000918061.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GOOFY to USD was $ -0.0008107743.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GOOFY to USD was $ -0.003857429956644373.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000918061
|+8.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008107743
|-72.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003857429956644373
|-77.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of GOOFY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.78%
-1.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
our vision is to provide everyone with equal opportunities to participate in the encrypted world. Our mission is to create a solid ecosystem that can stand the test of time. GOOFY DOGE: Holders of GOOFY DOGE will have the opportunity to participate in their own ecosystem. This includes making decisions related to the token economy, partnerships, development priorities, etc. We have established this mechanism to standardise the governance process and ensure transparency and fairness.
