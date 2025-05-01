Gou Price (GOU)
The live price of Gou (GOU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 143.99K USD. GOU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gou Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gou price change within the day is -14.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Gou to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gou to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gou to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gou to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+95.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gou: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.61%
-14.48%
+92.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gou is a decentralized ERC20 meme coin and community token that draws inspiration from the Chinese word for "dog." This single-character token embodies the playful spirit of internet culture, aiming to capture the imagination of meme enthusiasts and cryptocurrency holders alike. Gou is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Its purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. Gou invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression.
