GursOnAVAX Price (GURS)
The live price of GursOnAVAX (GURS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GURS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GursOnAVAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.13K USD
- GursOnAVAX price change within the day is +19.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GURS to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of GursOnAVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GursOnAVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GursOnAVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GursOnAVAX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+19.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+83.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+37.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GursOnAVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.22%
+19.39%
+39.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gurs is a meme token for fun, no intrinsic value. We provide the community with staking, pools and other crypto mechanics. We provide support to the people in The Star Arena sofi app.
