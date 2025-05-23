Guzzler Price (GZLR)
The live price of Guzzler (GZLR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GZLR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Guzzler Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Guzzler price change within the day is -1.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Guzzler to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Guzzler to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Guzzler to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Guzzler to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+41.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+21.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Guzzler: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.25%
-1.93%
-1.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GZLR is the official creator of customizable and operable nfts for your journey through the metaverse. The cars are nfts The wheels are nfts The body kits are nfts. The performance parts are nfts. Buy some rare wheels. Install them. Re-mint your nft. Create the most unique car in the metaverse. Get tired of your wheels? Take them off and sell them. Conquer single player with multiple accounts and sell your car creations. Stake your tokens to earn performance part nfts. Stake lots of tokens and open up a garage and sell performance parts nfts. Eventually go to another open world connect your wallet and drive around in your custom vehicle you have built for the metaverse using the Guzzler engine.
