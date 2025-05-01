Gyroscope Price (GYFI)
The live price of Gyroscope (GYFI) today is 1.029 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gyroscope Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gyroscope price change within the day is -5.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gyroscope to USD was $ -0.055498198509821.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gyroscope to USD was $ +0.1940842176.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gyroscope to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gyroscope to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.055498198509821
|-5.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1940842176
|+18.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gyroscope: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
-5.11%
-9.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Gyroscope is a decentralized protocol which allows the issuance of a fully-backed stablecoin with algorithmic price bounding and all-weather reserves: - A fully backed stablecoin: the Gyroscope stablecoin aims at a long-term reserve ratio of 100%, where every unit of stablecoin is backed by 1 USD worth of collateral. - An all-weather reserve: the reserve is a basket of protocol-controlled assets that jointly collateralize the issued stablecoin. Initially most assets will be other stablecoins. The reserve aims to diversify all risks in DeFi to the greatest extent possible. It considers more than just price risk, but also censorship, regulatory, counterparty, oracle and governance risks. - Algorithmic price bounding: Prices for minting and redeeming stablecoins are set algorithmically to balance the goal of maintaining a tight peg with the goal of long-term viability of the project in the face of short-term crises. "
|1 GYFI to VND
₫27,078.135
|1 GYFI to AUD
A$1.60524
|1 GYFI to GBP
￡0.77175
|1 GYFI to EUR
€0.90552
|1 GYFI to USD
$1.029
|1 GYFI to MYR
RM4.43499
|1 GYFI to TRY
₺39.55476
|1 GYFI to JPY
¥148.6905
|1 GYFI to RUB
₽84.23394
|1 GYFI to INR
₹87.07398
|1 GYFI to IDR
Rp17,149.99314
|1 GYFI to KRW
₩1,469.99853
|1 GYFI to PHP
₱57.44907
|1 GYFI to EGP
￡E.52.34523
|1 GYFI to BRL
R$5.85501
|1 GYFI to CAD
C$1.42002
|1 GYFI to BDT
৳125.4351
|1 GYFI to NGN
₦1,651.67877
|1 GYFI to UAH
₴42.8064
|1 GYFI to VES
Bs88.494
|1 GYFI to PKR
Rs290.09568
|1 GYFI to KZT
₸529.58514
|1 GYFI to THB
฿34.45092
|1 GYFI to TWD
NT$33.00003
|1 GYFI to AED
د.إ3.77643
|1 GYFI to CHF
Fr0.84378
|1 GYFI to HKD
HK$7.97475
|1 GYFI to MAD
.د.م9.52854
|1 GYFI to MXN
$20.20956