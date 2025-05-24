There was once a dog so loyal that he changed the perspective of an entire culture. He was loyal taught well by his master professor Ueno that steady attendance outweighed sheer luck and raw talent, that steady participation was paramount to success. Hachi Token is a decentralized experiment co-founded by Faber, a developer, and Aramis to practice the perspective of the Hachi approach of showing up everyday and being loyal. Hachi focuses on building a community around encouraging, emphasizing, and benefitting those that show up every day by rewarding them with Loyalty tokens for staking their Hachi tokens. Loyalty tokens are a necessary component to support the Hachi ecosystem.

